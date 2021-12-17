Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.99. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $246.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.