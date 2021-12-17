Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.99. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $246.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

