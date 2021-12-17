Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Immunic stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.01. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

