Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.
Immunic stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.01. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
