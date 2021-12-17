indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells $1,166,971.80 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 97,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,166,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $596,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $11.61 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

