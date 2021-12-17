indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CTO Sells $2,954,583.80 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CTO Scott David Kee sold 247,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,954,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott David Kee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $4,256,267.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3.24.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

