indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Sells $3,654,821.70 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki sold 306,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $3,654,821.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $3,570,181.60.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,687 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $7,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

