Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 585,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

