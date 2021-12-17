Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.06% of RedHill Biopharma worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.