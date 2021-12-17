Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Ingredion worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $104,139,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

INGR opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.