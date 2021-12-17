Injective Protocol Price Hits $8.02 (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $350.06 million and $19.52 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.02 or 0.00017300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00203927 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

