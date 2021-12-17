Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $348,186.30 and $238.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00204522 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.