Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $45.11 on Friday. Inotiv has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.56 million, a PE ratio of -112.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

