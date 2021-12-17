Insider Buying: Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Insider Purchases 6,371 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) insider H Jeffrey Wilkins acquired 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $10,002.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVTX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.