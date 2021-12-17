Insider Buying: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Acquires $113,443.20 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 59,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.