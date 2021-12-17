Insider Buying: Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Purchases $100,980.00 in Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Garrett Gafke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Garrett Gafke purchased 2,000 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $10,240.00.

Shares of IDN opened at $5.23 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 million, a PE ratio of -65.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

