Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Buys 39 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Graham Cooley bought 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £155.61 ($205.64).

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 385.40 ($5.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 442.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 427.18. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -70.07. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 307.06 ($4.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Several research firms recently commented on ITM. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 350 ($4.63) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.13) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 550.14 ($7.27).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

