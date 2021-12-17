Insider Buying: Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.91 per share, with a total value of C$14,229.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$538,132.88.

Shares of TSE MDI traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.90. 159,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$650.83 million and a PE ratio of 24.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDI shares. Laurentian lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

