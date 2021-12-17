Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Purchases $74,600.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.