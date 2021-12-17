Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Purchases $149,800.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Henry Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Glenn Henry Stevens bought 2,500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

