Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$485,545.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,503,678.13.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, William Robert Peterson sold 28,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$1,494,768.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$953,911.80.

On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$51.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Evercore upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

