Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells $1,402,500.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.49 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 75.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 138.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

