Insider Selling: Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Sells $173,559.24 in Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HP opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

