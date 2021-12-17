Insider Selling: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Sells 9,045 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PSA traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $366.89. 13,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,386. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $364.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.