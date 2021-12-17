Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Sells 5,799 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. 2,393,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

