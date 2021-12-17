Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 2,160 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $403,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $12.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.78. 2,069,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,660. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.70 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.33.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $2,717,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

