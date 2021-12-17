Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells 2,030 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $551,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96.

On Friday, December 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $475,399.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.88. 2,200,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.36 and a 200-day moving average of $256.99. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,049.12, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.