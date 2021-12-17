Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $200,240.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $200,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the period.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

