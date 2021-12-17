Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $200,240.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $200,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Insight Enterprises stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.
NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.