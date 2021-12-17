Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $169.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

