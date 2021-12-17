Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.