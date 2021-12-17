Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

