Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post $158.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.75 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $184.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $840.30 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $937.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 566,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,562. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

