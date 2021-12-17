Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Up 82.1% in November

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ LINK traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $9.91. 8,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981. The company has a market cap of $64.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.