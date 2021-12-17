International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 376 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

