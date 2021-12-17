International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $16,463,855.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,734,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

