International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $831,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 228.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 43,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $344.84 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

