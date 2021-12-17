Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $59,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 532.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43,502 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

CINF stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

