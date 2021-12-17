Intrua Financial LLC Has $765,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6,507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

