Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $141.77 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average is $138.70.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

