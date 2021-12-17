Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $147.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $151.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

