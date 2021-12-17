Intrua Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $389.01 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.90.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

