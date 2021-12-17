Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $622.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $623.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.95. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

