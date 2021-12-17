Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.19% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,945. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.