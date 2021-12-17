IOST Hits Market Cap of $532.88 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $532.88 million and $46.40 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

