iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,300 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,573. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.56.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.