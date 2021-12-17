iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,300 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,573. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

