iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.128 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

