iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (ISHG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.01 on December 22nd

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.008 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $12.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of ISHG stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $85.79.
About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.