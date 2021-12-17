iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (ISHG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.01 on December 22nd

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.008 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $12.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of ISHG stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $85.79.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.