iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

IEI stock opened at $129.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.30. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $133.05.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.