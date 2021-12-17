iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the November 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $62.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period.

