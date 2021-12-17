iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Lessened by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,445,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,482,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

