iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 22nd

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. 14,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,490. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter.

