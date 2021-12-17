iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.178 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

HYXF opened at $51.31 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

